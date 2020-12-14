Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fairfield Daily Voice
Man Wanted For Sexual Assault, Possession Of Child Porn Turns Himself In To Police

Kathy Reakes
Ames Flatow
Ames Flatow Photo Credit: Milford Police Department

A man wanted for the sexual assault of an adult and for possession of child pornography turned himself in to the police.

Ames Flatow, 30, of Guilford, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 14, for an October sexual assault in Milford, said the Milford Police.

An investigation following the sexual assault also found that Flatow was allegedly in possession of child pornography, police said.

Flatow was charged with:

  • Sexual assault 
  • Unlawful Restraint 
  • Voyeurism
  • Possession of child pornography

Flatow was released on $400,000 and appeared in Milford Court on Monday, Dec. 14.

