Man Nabbed Stealing More Than $3K In Cigarettes From Fairfield County Businesses

An area man has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $3,000 worth of cigarettes from two businesses.

Clinton Edwards, 50, of New Haven, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 18, by Fairfield Police on a warrant for the thefts that took place in June in Fairfield, said Lt. Antonio Granata.

According to Granata, officers responded to a shoplifting complaint at Walgreens, located at 414 Kings Highway East in Fairfield on Monday, June 22.

An investigation revealed Edwards came into the store and asked to fill out a job application. Edwards then spent nearly an hour filling out the application, asking employees questions, and walking around the store.

When Edwards had the opportunity, he went behind the counter, grabbed a box that contained cartons of cigarettes valued at $2,700, and ran out of the store, Granta said.

Surveillance footage of Edwards was provided to the police.

Three days later on Thursday, June 25, officers responded to a shoplifting complaint at the Citgo Gas Station, located at 1096 Post Road in Fairfield.

An investigation once again revealed Edwards came into the store and asked for four cartons of cigarettes. When the employee placed the cartons on the counter, Edwards asked for another item, causing the employee to turn their back.

Edwards then grabbed the cartons of cigarettes valued at $474 and ran out of the store. Surveillance footage of Edwards was provided to the police, Granata said.

The surveillance footage shows Edwards wearing the same clothing during both thefts. Both showed Edwards fleeing the scene in a small sedan with unique damage to the passenger side.

The surveillance images and details of the thefts were shared with other law enforcement agencies who assisted in the investigation, police said.

Fairfield detectives worked with several law enforcement agencies in Fairfield and New Haven County that we're able to identify Edwards, his method of operation, and the vehicle he was known to operate.

Edwards was charged with two counts of larceny and released on a promise to appear ticket.

