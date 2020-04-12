Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Man Nabbed Shoplifting $450 Worth Of Goods From Walmart

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Hamden man was arrested for allegedly shoplifting $450 worth of goods at the Milford Walmart.
A Hamden man was arrested for allegedly shoplifting $450 worth of goods at the Milford Walmart. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons: MikeMozart JeepersMedia

A man was arrested for shoplifting more than $400 worth of merchandise from an area Walmart.

Ronald Warren, 55, of Hamden, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 1, after Milford Police responded to the Walmart at 1265 Boston Post Road, on the report of a shoplifting, Milford Police said.

An investigation led to his arrest for allegedly stealing $450 worth of merchandise, police said.

Warren was charged with larceny and released on a promise to appear notice. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Fairfield Daily Voice!

Serves Fairfield & Southport

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.