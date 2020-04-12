Man Nabbed Shoplifting $450 Worth Of Goods From Walmart

A man was arrested for shoplifting more than $400 worth of merchandise from an area Walmart.

Ronald Warren, 55, of Hamden, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 1, after Milford Police responded to the Walmart at 1265 Boston Post Road, on the report of a shoplifting, Milford Police said.

An investigation led to his arrest for allegedly stealing $450 worth of merchandise, police said.

Warren was charged with larceny and released on a promise to appear notice.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.