Man Nabbed For ID Theft In Fairfield County After Opening Credit Card Accounts, Police Say

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in Fairfield County for alleged identity theft of an area resident in which he opened numerous credit card accounts and obtained a driver's license.

Long Island resident Wesley Andrews, of Freeport, was arrested on Wednesday, April 7, in Wilton, said Wilton Police Lieutenant Gregg Phillipson.

According to Phillipson, in January 2020, a Wilton arrested filed a complaint with Wilton Police that some had opened numerous fraudulent credit accounts in his name.

The victim told police the crimes were uncovered when he began receiving bills from credit card companies that he never applied for.

In addition, when he checked his credit report, there were numerous suspicious inquiries.

An investigation found that the victim's information was correct and that Andrews had also duplicated the victim's driver's license and was using it to make purchases and open credit card accounts, Phillipson said.

The investigation led to Andrews who was arrested and charged with:

A criminal attempt at identity theft

Two counts of identity theft

Andrews was picked up from the Nassau County Corrections on Long Island after he waived extradition and was released on a $250,000 bond.

