Man Nabbed For CT Batting Cages Robbery

Kathy Reakes
Jared Cardillo
Jared Cardillo Photo Credit: Southington Police Department

Police have arrested a Connecticut man in connection with a robbery at the Batter up Batting Cages in Hartford County last year.

New Haven County resident Jared Cardillo, 45, of Waterbury, was arrested on a warrant in Hartford County on Wednesday, Dec. 16, by the Southington Police Department. 

According to police, on August 26, 2019, officers were dispatched to Batter Up Batting Cages, at 2060 West St. Southington, for an activated security alarm. 

The business owner reported arriving on the scene and discovered forced entry through a bathroom door. 

Upon entering officers discovered a forced open interior door and blood evidence. The business owner reported the cash register stolen, containing, only coins. Video surveillance was able to record the suspect enter and commit the crime, police said.

As a result of the investigation, combined with video and forensic evidence, investigators were able to use DNA evidence and physical descriptors to identify Cardillo.

Following his arrest, Cardillo was charged with burglary and held on a $25,000 bond.

