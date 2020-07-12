Man Intentionally Rams Car As Person Was Placing Child Inside, Fairfield Police Say

A man is facing a host of charges after police say he intentionally rammed another party-goer's vehicle while the person was placing a child in the car.

The victim suffered a broken ankle and foot as a result of the collision on Saturday, July 11 at around 7 p.m. on Brookview Avenue in Fairfield, police said.

James T. Palmer, 50, fled the scene and was located a short time later by officers, according to Fairfield Police.

He has been charged with:

first-degree reckless endangerment,

third-degree assault,

evading responsibility in operation of a motor vehicle, causing injury.

risk of injury to a child,

reckless driving,

failure to drive right,

operating an unregistered motor vehicle,

operating without a license,

Palmer was released after posting a $5,000 bond.

He is set to appear at Bridgeport Superior Court on Monday, Aug. 3.

