Man Intentionally Rams Car As Person Was Placing Child Inside, Fairfield Police Say

A man is facing a host of charges after police say he intentionally rammed another party-goer's vehicle while the person was placing a child in the car.
The victim suffered a broken ankle and foot as a result of the collision on Saturday, July 11 at around 7 p.m. on Brookview Avenue in Fairfield, police said.
James T. Palmer, 50, fled the scene and was located a short time later by officers, according to Fairfield Police.
He has been charged with:
- first-degree reckless endangerment,
- third-degree assault,
- evading responsibility in operation of a motor vehicle, causing injury.
- risk of injury to a child,
- reckless driving,
- failure to drive right,
- operating an unregistered motor vehicle,
- operating without a license,
- Palmer was released after posting a $5,000 bond.
He is set to appear at Bridgeport Superior Court on Monday, Aug. 3.
