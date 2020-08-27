Man Driving Without License Faces Variety Of Charges After Fairfield County Stop

Officers found marijuana, edibles and a drug-measuring scale after searching the odorous vehicle of a Hudson Valley man speeding in Fairfield County, police said.

Dutchess County resident Carl Leo Hannans, 20, was allegedly driving 56 miles per hour in a 40-mph zone in Wilton at around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17 at the intersection of Danbury and School roads.

He was also had a suspended driver's license, police said.

After a thorough search of his vehicle, police say they found the following:

a drug measuring scale covered in marijuana residue,

small plastic and metal containers that may have been used to parcel out drugs for sale,

an unmarked package containing 2 grams of a "marijuana-like substance,"

a container of white cherry gelato with 2.5 grams of a "marijuana-like substance" inside,

an "OREOZ" package containing another 2.5 grams of the substance,

a lunch box containing a 400 mg Nerds Rope edible

Hannans was charged with

the felony of possession with intent to sell

the misdemeanor of possession of drug paraphernalia

the misdemeanor of misusing registration

a violation for possessing less than a half-ounce of marijuana

a violation for driving an unregistered motor vehicle

a violation for operating a motor vehicle without a license

a violation for speeding

Hannan's bail was set at $2,000, which he posted at approximately 11:45 p.m. that evening.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.