Man Driving Without License Faces Variety Of Charges After Fairfield County Stop

Officers found marijuana, edibles and a drug-measuring scale after searching the odorous vehicle of a Hudson Valley man speeding in Fairfield County, police said.
Dutchess County resident Carl Leo Hannans, 20, was allegedly driving 56 miles per hour in a 40-mph zone in Wilton at around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17 at the intersection of Danbury and School roads.
He was also had a suspended driver's license, police said.
After a thorough search of his vehicle, police say they found the following:
- a drug measuring scale covered in marijuana residue,
- small plastic and metal containers that may have been used to parcel out drugs for sale,
- an unmarked package containing 2 grams of a "marijuana-like substance,"
- a container of white cherry gelato with 2.5 grams of a "marijuana-like substance" inside,
- an "OREOZ" package containing another 2.5 grams of the substance,
- a lunch box containing a 400 mg Nerds Rope edible
Hannans was charged with
- the felony of possession with intent to sell
- the misdemeanor of possession of drug paraphernalia
- the misdemeanor of misusing registration
- a violation for possessing less than a half-ounce of marijuana
- a violation for driving an unregistered motor vehicle
- a violation for operating a motor vehicle without a license
- a violation for speeding
Hannan's bail was set at $2,000, which he posted at approximately 11:45 p.m. that evening.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.