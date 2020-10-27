Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport
Man Dies After Jumping From Parking Structure At Stamford Town Center

Kathy Reakes
A 48-year-old man died after jumping from the parking structure at the Stamford Town Center.
Photo Credit: Daily Voice photo

A 48-year-old man jumped to his death after walking to the Stamford Town Center mall and jumping from the parking structure.

The unidentified man, a resident of Stamford, died around 9:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 26, after jumping from the structure and landing in a loading zone area off Edith Sherman Way, where he was discovered, said Stamford Police Capt. Richard Conklin.

No foul play is expected and police believe the event will be ruled a suicide after reviewing surveillance video, Conklin said.

"It's a sad event," Conklin added.

