Man Critical Following Fairfield County Shooting, Police Say

Police in Fairfield County are investigating after a man was found shot in the yard of a home.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was discovered around 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 28, when Danbury police officers responded to the area of 67 Rowan St., on the report of shots fired.

Responding officers found the unidentified suffering from gunshot wounds on the ground in a nearby yard, said Det. Captain Bryan Bishop, of the Danbury Police.

The man was taken to Danbury Hospital for treatment where he is listed in critical condition, Bishop said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Paul Carroccio 203-797-4662 or the confidential tips line at 203- 790-8477.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

