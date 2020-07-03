Man Arrested In Connection To Racially Charged Incident At Stamford Marina

A man has been arrested in connection to a racially charged incident at an area marina.

The Stamford Police Department announced on Friday morning, July 3 that 56-year-old Steven Michael Dudek, has been charged with the following:

four counts of second-degree assault,

intimidation based on bigotry,

first-degree bias,

and second-degree falsely reporting an incident.

Dudek turned himself in at police headquarters after he was notified a warrant was issued for his arrest. .

The arrest stems from the incident that occurred at Cove Island Marina in Stamford on Saturday, June 20.

.During this incident, Dudek approached a group of men regarding alleged unauthorized use of a boat ramp, Stamford Police said.

There was a verbal confrontation between the group that included comments of racial connotation, said police.

This incident then escalated into an assault with a chemical spray against four individuals, said police.

Dudek was processed and released on a $25,000 court set bond. Dudek is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Aug. 31.

This incident is still an ongoing investigation and anyone that has information, or who may have witnessed this assault should contact Sgt Sean Boeger at 203-977-4421

