Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Four Minors In Fairfield County

A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting four minors in Fairfield County, police said.

The Shelton Police Department arrested Bridgeport resident Daniel Sanchez on Thursday, Aug. 20 following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving at least four juveniles.

Police noted that Sanchez’s alleged victims were all known to him.

Sanchez was taken into custody and charged with seven counts of first-degree sexual assault, one count of fourth-degree sexual assault, and eight counts of risk of injury to a child.

Following his arrest, Sanchez is being held in lieu of a $250,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

