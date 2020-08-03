Man, 60, Killed When Motorcycle Crashes Into Road Sign In Fairfield County

A 60-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Northern Fairfield County.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 1 on a stretch of Route 35 in Ridgefield, police said.

The victim, identified as John Lienhardt, 60, of Cos Cob, was traveling eastbound when his motorcycle went off the roadway, striking a road sign, Ridgefield Police said.

He was then treated at the scene and transported to the Danbury Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

