Man, 60, Killed When Motorcycle Crashes Into Road Sign In Fairfield County

Joe Lombardi
A 60-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Route 35.
A 60-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Route 35. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 60-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Northern Fairfield County.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 1 on a stretch of Route 35 in Ridgefield, police said.

The victim, identified as John Lienhardt, 60, of Cos Cob, was traveling eastbound when his motorcycle went off the roadway, striking a road sign, Ridgefield Police said.

He was then treated at the scene and transported to the Danbury Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

