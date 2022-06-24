Liquor Permit Suspended At Southport Restaurant After Large Fight, Shooting

A Fairfield County restaurant had its liquor license suspended following a shooting during a large fight.

Wafu Asian Bistro at 3671 Post Road in Southport, a hamlet of the Town of Fairfield, had the license suspended by the state Consumer Protection Commission following the event that took place on Sunday, June 19.

According to DCP, the suspension was based on a complaint from the Fairfield Police Department, regarding a "brawl," that took place at the restaurant and ended with one person being shot.

On Sunday, Wafu was the scene of a large party, brawl, and shooting during which approximately 10 rounds were fired and at least one person was shot, said the DCP.

"This incident closely follows several instances of dangerous and unlawful conduct requiring police and DCP involvement," the department said.

Other events in which police have responded include:

Police responded to reports of an assaulted patron on Saturday, June 18

DCP Liquor Control Agents identified 10 minors being served alcohol on the premise on March 31

The fire marshal had to shut the premise due to it being over capacity on March 17

A bouncer unlawfully pepper-sprayed six patrons without cause on Feb. 11

Numerous local colleges and residents have complained to police about the general conduct of the restaurant and club, the department added.

The permit was first issued by DCP on Sept. 4, 2012, and is set to expire on Jan. 3, 2023.

“It is clear from these repeated events, that this establishment currently poses a significant public health and safety risk to the surrounding community,” said DCP Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull. “We expect our permittees to be good neighbors in their communities and to take the health and safety of their customers and neighbors seriously.”

Fairfield officers responded to the restaurant around 12:15 a.m on Sunday and found a large crowd dispersing from inside of the restaurant to the parking lot area, the department said.

Employees from the restaurant reported hearing shots fired following the altercation however there were no gunshot victims found by police.

Approximately 10 minutes later, police were notified by Bridgeport Hospital that they were treating a gunshot victim who claims to have been shot in Southport, Fairfield police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a man sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information or who may have video from their cell phone is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau at 203-254-4840.

