Breaking News: Tech Entrepreneur Tony Hsieh, 46, Dies From Injuries In CT Mansion Fire
LI Woman Signs, Cashes $995 Check That Didn't Belong To Her, Milford Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Milford Police arrested a woman for allegedly signing and cashing a check that did not belong to her.

A Long Island woman was arrested by area police for allegedly signing and cashing a check for $995 that did not belong to her in Connecticut, police said.

Laverne Thomas, 52, of Bay Shore, was arrested by Milford Police on Monday, Nov. 16, on an active warrant for the event which took place in Nov. 2017, said the Milford Police.

Thomas is accused of fraudulently signing and cashing a check in the amount of $995 from a checking account that was not hers.

She was charged with forgery and released on a promise to appear ticket. 

