Know Them? Police Asking For Help Identifying Persons Of Interest' In Fairfield Homicide

Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for information on the homicide of a man who was gunned on a city street last year.

Officers from the Bridgeport Police Department responded to the intersection of Iranistan Avenue and Hanover Street early in the morning on Sunday, Aug. 30, where there was a report of a man who had been shot, Bridgeport Police said.

Police said that upon arrival, the officers found 24-year-old Bridgeport resident Heriberto Marquez on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head. Marquez was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police are asking for help identifying the people pictured in the video who are "persons of interest" in the crime, police said.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Bridgeport Police Det. Jorge Cintron by calling (203) 581-5227 or the department’s Tip Line at (203) 576-TIPS.

