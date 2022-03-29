Know Her? Police Seek To ID Westport Larceny Suspect

An alert has been issued by law enforcement agencies in Fairfield County as they attempt to identify and locate a woman wanted for alleged larceny.

The Westport Police Department issued an alert as they look to track down a woman who allegedly stole merchandise from an area store at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Friday, March 18.

In surveillance photos released by the department, the woman can be seen wearing jeans, black sneakers, and a blue shirt with a black and tan bag.

It is unclear what the woman stole from the store. No other descriptive information was provided by the Westport Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or shoplifting incident has been asked to contact the Westport Police Detective Bureau by calling (203) 341-6020.

