Juvenile Nabbed For Assault, Robbery In Enfield

One of two suspects in Connecticut is facing charges after allegedly assaulting and robbing someone during a planned transaction, police said.

In Hartford County, police were dispatched to an area of Tariff Street in Enfield at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Monday, March 28, where there was a report of a robbery that had just taken place.

According to a spokesperson from the Enfield Police Department, the victim of the robbery instructed investigators that he had met up with two others to sell undisclosed items to them.

It is alleged that during the transaction, the two would-be buyers pulled out handguns, striking their victim in the head, leaving him with minor injuries.

The pair then took off on foot, police said.

The investigation by the Enfield Police Department led detectives to a home on Tariff Street, where they recovered two handguns along with items that were allegedly stolen from the robbery victim.

One juvenile suspect - whose name has not been released due to his age - was charged with:

First-degree robbery;

Second-degree assault;

Fifth-degree larceny;

Illegal possession of a firearm.

Police said that he was remanded into custody and will make an appearance in juvenile court at a later date. It is unclear whether the second suspect has been apprehended.

The investigation is ongoing. Check Daily Voice for updates.

