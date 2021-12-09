Juvenile Charged With Making Three Phony Threats To Fairfield County High School

A minor was arrested by police after phoning in several phony incidents to a Fairfield County school that led to lockdowns and police investigations, authorities announced.

Police in Norwalk said the juvenile was taken into custody on Wednesday, Dec. 8 after an exhaustive search, for the incidents at Norwalk High School and P-TECH over the last several days.

The incidents included:

A bomb threat on Wednesday, Dec. 1;

Reports of an armed person within the school on Friday, Dec. 3, and Dec. 8.

“I appreciate the outstanding work of the officers that responded to the three incidents at Norwalk High School and commend the thorough and tireless work of the Detectives that investigated and solved these crimes,” Norwalk Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik said. “I also wish to thank our federal partners for their willingness to assist and the community for their cooperation”.

The juvenile - whose name will not be released - has been charged with:

First-degree threatening;

Second-degree threatening;

Three counts of falsely reporting an incident;

Three counts of breach of peach;

Three counts of conspiracy.

The case has been transferred to Juvenile Court.

“Thank you to the Norwalk Police Department and our law enforcement partners for their outstanding work on this case,” Norwalk. Mayor Harry Rilling said in a statement.

“They worked tirelessly to find out who was responsible. I am glad this issue has been resolved. I hope our community can rest easier knowing that this person will be held accountable.”

Police said the minor has been referred to juvenile court. The incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Norwalk Police Department Detective Bureau by calling (203) 854-3011.

Anonymous text tips can also be submitted by typing "NORWALKPD" into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411).

