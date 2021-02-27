Juvenile Charged In 'Strong-Arm' Robbery Of iPhone In Fairfield County, Police Say

Police in Fairfield County are warning residents of a strong-arm robbery following the arrest of a juvenile for stealing an iPhone after setting up the purchase of the phone online.

The incident took place on Saturday, Feb. 13, when the Monroe Police received the report of a strong-arm robbery at a residence on Castlewood Drive in Monroe, police said.

The complainant told police they had listed an iPhone 11 64GB for sale on Facebook Market Place. An individual expressed interest in purchasing the phone and arrangements were made for exchange to take place at the victim’s residence, according to Monroe PD Lieutenant Stephen Corrone said.

At the agreed-upon time, two unknown males arrived at the residence. When the victim brought the phone out to show the suspects, one of them immediately grabbed the phone and both suspects fled on foot to an awaiting vehicle.

The phone was valued at $500, Corrone said.

Monroe Detectives identified the vehicle with surveillance footage from the surrounding areas. With the assistance of several area police departments, who had similar incidents with the same vehicle, a suspected driver was identified.

Based upon information obtained during the investigation, a juvenile suspect was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit larceny on Friday, Feb. 19, Corrone said.

Detectives continue to investigate this case in order to identify any remaining suspects, he added.

The Monroe Police Department would like to advise the public that online sales to unknown parties should not take place at residences.

The Monroe Police Department has established safe exchange areas in the department parking lot where these exchanges can take place safely.

