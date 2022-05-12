Juvenile Caught Spray Painting Graffiti On 10 Fairfield Businesses

A Fairfield County juvenile has been arrested for multiple counts of alleged criminal mischief after spray painting graffiti on a total of 10 area businesses and landmarks.

The crimes took place on Monday, May 2, when Fairfield Police responded to the 10 different businesses for reports of graffiti-type vandalism in the center area of the town.

An investigation, led by the department's Quality of Life Unit in cooperation with the Fairfield Police School Safety Unit, revealed the identity of a suspect, said Lt. Michael Paris, of the Fairfield Police.

As a result of this investigation, a 16-year-old male from Fairfield was charged with multiple counts of criminal mischief, Paris said.

He was released on a juvenile summons to his parents.

“The Fairfield Police Department will continue to swiftly identify and hold those accountable who are responsible for any type of vandalism that takes place in the Town of Fairfield," Paris said.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via the Fairfield PD mobile app or by texting the keyword FPDCT plus your message/tip to 847411 (Tip411).

Tips can also be submitted online at fpdct.com/tips.

