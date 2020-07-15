Investigation Underway After Man Uses Fraudulent Credit Cards To Make Big Liquor Purchases

Police are investigating a fraud complaint after a man allegedly used fraudulent credit cards to make several expensive liquor purchases at an area liquor store.

The first incident took place on Saturday, June 13, at the White Bridge Wine & Spirits at 284 Tokeneke Road, in. Darien, said Darien Police Sgt. James Palmieri.

A store employee told police they received a call on June 13, from a man for a curbside pickup order. The caller gave a credit card number, which was declined. A second number was given, which went through for the purchase, Palmieri said.

The first purchase was for a bottle of Don Julio 1942 valued at $312.99. Shortly thereafter a woman who identified herself as the cardholder’s daughter arrived and picked up the bottle.

A short time later the same man called wanting to place an additional order. The order was for two bottles of Clase Azule Plata costing a total of $206.30. This time the man used a different credit card.

Again the same woman came to the store and took the items. The complainant noted the zip codes given for the two credit cards were different.

On Sunday, June 14, the same man called again about making additional high-end purchases, this time for tequila.

Beginning to believe the caller was suspicious, the complainant hung up the phone, Palmieri said.

The man allegedly made numerous additional calls to the store, which the complainant did not answer.

On Saturday, July 4, the complainant received a notice from his credit card processing vendor indicating that the above two transactions were fraudulent.

