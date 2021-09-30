ID Released Of Teen Fatally Stabbed In CT

Police have released the ID of a teenager who was fatally stabbed in the chest by a 27-year-old murder suspect in Connecticut.

In New Haven County, members of the Waterbury Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29 involving a 14-year-old boy who had a stab wound in his chest in the area of Colonial Avenue.

The teen, later identified by police as local resident Angel Velez, was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect, Waterbury resident Jeimy Cintron, was arrested at the scene and charged with murder. According to police, Velez and Cintron got into a verbal fight that escalated into physical violence, resulting in the latter allegedly stabbing the teen.

Cintron îs currently being held on a $3 million bond. He pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned on Thursday, Sept. 30.

Following the fatal stabbing, the Waterbury School District released a statement before Velez was identified by police.

“The Waterbury Public Schools community has suffered a tremendous loss. On (Sept.) 29, a student was tragically killed in a senseless act of violence,” school officials said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the student’s family. A crisis team has been mobilized to support students and staff as they grieve. Our school community and the city will come together to do everything we can to provide support to our students, staff and families during this extraordinarily difficult time.“

