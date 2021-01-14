Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
ID Released For 20-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Route 7 Crash

Kathy Reakes
Route 7 at Stonehenge Road in Ridgefield.
Route 7 at Stonehenge Road in Ridgefield. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 20-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal two-vehicle crash in Fairfield County on Route 7.

The crash took place around 4:02 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 14, on Route 7 near Stonehenge Road in Ridgefield.

The two vehicles collided head-on, and both drivers needed to be extricated from their vehicles, said Ridgefield Police Captain Shawn Platt.

Jose Miguel Guillen-Hernandez, of Waterbury, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, Platt said.

The driver of the second vehicle, Karol Mora, age 44, of Ridgefield, was transported to Danbury Hospital for an evaluation of their injuries.

The Ridgefield Police Department is asking anyone that may have witnessed the accident or has any information is asked to contact Capt. Shawn Platt or Lt. Brian Durling at 203-438-6531.

