Hand Grenade Found At Condominium Complex, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
The Regents Park condominium complex at 1400 Post Road East in Westport.
The Regents Park condominium complex at 1400 Post Road East in Westport. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A worker discovered a hand grenade at an apartment complex in Fairfield County, prompting a quick response from the bomb squad

It happened on Friday night, May 1 at the Regents Park condominium complex at 1400 Post Road East in Westport.

Westport's police and fire departments responded after a report of a possible explosive item located within a unit on the premises, Westport Police said.

Individuals working at a unit within the complex reported encountering what was believed to be an inert hand grenade.

"In an abundance of caution, members of the Stamford Police Department’s bomb squad were contacted and responded to perform an explosives detection sweep of the unit in question," Westport Police said.

The grenade was ultimately confirmed to be inert and was removed by Stamford Police personnel. Their overall sweep of the premises did not uncover any other explosive material within it.

"There is no associated threat to public safety posed by this situation and no threat to the Regents Park complex," said Westport Police. "This incident remains under investigation at this time."

