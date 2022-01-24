Former Elementary School Teacher In CT Charged With Sexually Assaulting Students, Police Say

A former elementary school teacher in Connecticut is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing minors in his care as students, police announced.

In Litchfield County, former Plymouth Center School educator James Eschert, age 51, turned himself in to police following a lengthy investigation into alleged inappropriate conduct between him and multiple minors who were his students at the time.

According to investigators at the Plymouth Police Department, on Sept. 29, 2021, they received a complaint against Eschert regarding his activities which children.

Police said that the investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for Eschert on Tuesday, Jan. 18, and he surrendered at Plymouth Police Headquarters on Monday, Jan. 24.

Eschert was charged with five counts of risk of injury and two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault.

“From the inception of this case, the Plymouth Police Department has spent countless hours conducting interviews, reviewing statements, and preparing court paperwork,” officials said in a statement announcing Eschert’s arrest.

“This department takes all school threats and the safety and well-being of students earnestly.”

Following his arrest, Eschert was transported to New Britain Superior Court, where he is being held on a $350,000 bond.

“Whenever allegations of this nature arise, our first thoughts need to be with the victims and their families. Anyone who commits these kinds of crimes should be held accountable and this arrest is a step in that process," Plymouth Mayor Joseph Kilduff said in a statement. "Mr. Eschert is accused of betraying the sacred trust between student and a teacher.

"It is my hope and expectation that he will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I want to thank the Plymouth Police Department for their thorough investigation and the Plymouth Board of Education for fully cooperating with this investigation.”

Police said that the case is not closed and is still being investigated. More information is expected to be released. Check Daily Voice for updates.

