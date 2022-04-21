Five Hospitalized Investigating Hazmat Situation In Windsor Home

Several police officers in Connecticut were hospitalized following a hazmat situation at an area home, authorities announced.

In Hartford County, police responded to conduct a welfare check in Windsor at approximately 11 a.m. on Plymouth Street.

Upon arrival, police said that officers were met by “some type of noxious substance,” which left several with difficulty breathing and painful throats.

In total, four officers were brought to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries, as well as one person who was inside the Plymouth Street home.

All five are expected to recover. The name of the distressed individual taken to the hospital who was inside the home has not been released by Windsor Police Chief Donald Melanson due to privacy concerns.

According to police, the substance inside the residence has not been identified, though the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) responded to the scene during the investigation.

The scene was later cleared and local residents were able to return to their homes safely.

