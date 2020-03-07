Contact Us
Fire Damages Popular Fairfield County Deli

Kathy Reakes
Danbury firefighters worked to extinguish a fire at Mina's Carne and Deli. Photo Credit: Danbury Fire Department

Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire at a popular Fairfield County deli.

The fire started around 11:12 a.m., Friday, March 6 at Mina's Carne and Deli on Osborne Street in Danbury, said James Gagliardo, spokesman for the Danbury Fire Department.

After receiving the initial call, Danbury Fire Department Truck 1 happened to be right around the corner and arrived within three minutes to find a working fire, Gagliardo said.

Firefighters were able to contain most of the damage to the outside of the building, with minimal damage to the interior of the building, he added.

The fire was under control by 11:20 a.m.

Danbury Building and Health departments were requested to the scene due to the damage and type of occupancy. The business will remain closed for at least the day or until being cleared, Gagliardo said.

There were no injuries reported.

