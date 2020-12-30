Fairfield Police Chief To Retire After Nearly Four Decades With Department

Following nearly four decades of service with the Fairfield Police Department, Chief Christopher Lyddy has announced that he will retire in January 2021.

"Looking back on my 38-year career, I have been blessed to work alongside some of the finest individuals this profession has ever produced," Lyddy said. "I am the product of many officers and supervisors who came before me and shaped me through the years."

Lyddy was first introduced to the Fairfield Police Department in 1976 at the age of 16 when he joined the Fairfield Police Explorer Program, volunteering his time to the agency while also learning the tenants of law enforcement.

While pursuing a bachelor's degree in criminal justice at Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island in 1979, he was hired as a special officer in Fairfield and worked the summer and holiday seasons.

Lyddy was hired as a patrolman in 1982 and spent his first four years as a patrolman before being assigned to the Youth Services Division for a one-year assignment.

In 1989, he was promoted to detective in the Investigations Division, and was promoted to sergeant in 1991 and served 10 years as a field supervisor in the Patrol Division.

In 2001, Lyddy was promoted to lieutenant and served in the Special Services Division as well as commander of the Investigations Division. In 2009, he was promoted to captain and served as commander of the Patrol Division.

Lyddy was promoted to Deputy Chief of Police in 2010 before being sworn in as the Chief of Police in January 2019.

One highlight of Lyddy's 38-year career is attending the 215th session of the FBI National Academy in 2003 in Quantico, Virginia.

“I was impressed with Chief Lyddy’s thoughtful approach over the years and have relied on his experience and vast knowledge as First Selectwoman over the last year," said Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick. "The Town of Fairfield has benefitted greatly from Chief Lyddy’s professionalism and long dedicated service to our community."

Lyddy will retire on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. The department will begin the process of selecting a new chief immediately, and the position is expected to be filled upon the date of the Chief's retirement.

"I have no doubt that I am leaving the agency in extraordinarily capable hands as the current men and women of the Fairfield Police Department are individually and collectively the best of the best," Lyddy said. "It has been a sincere honor and privilege to serve this great community with each of our officers."

