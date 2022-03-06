Contact Us
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Occupants Rescued After Being Trapped Inside Cars In Head-On Fairfield County Crash
Police & Fire

Fairfield Ludlowe HS Student Accused Of Sending Threatening Texts

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Fairfield Ludlowe High School
Fairfield Ludlowe High School Photo Credit: Daily Voice

A student in Connecticut has been arrested after police say he sent threatening messages.

Town of Fairfield Police Department detectives working in collaboration with school safety officers arrested the 15-year-old who attends Fairfield Ludlowe High School on Saturday, March 5 following a lengthy investigation of a veiled threat made to several classmates. 

It was reported to police that several students received a threatening text message from an unknown number, according to Fairfield Police. 

A subsequent investigation identified the suspect as a student of FLHS. 

"Police and school administrators have been in constant contact throughout the investigation and have complete confidence that the sole person responsible has been identified and arrested," Fairfield Police said. "There is no reason to believe any other person is responsible for these threats and there is no active threat to the public and school community.

"Fairfield Police thank everyone involved in this case for their cooperation and remind the school community that every threat of violence will be investigated to its fullest extent and will not be tolerated. 

"The safety of our school community is paramount and we will continue to have direct involvement in ensuring that our students and staff have a safe environment to learn and work.

The student was charged with Threatening 1st and Breach of Peace and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Juvenile Court."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.