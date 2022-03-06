Fairfield Ludlowe HS Student Accused Of Sending Threatening Texts

A student in Connecticut has been arrested after police say he sent threatening messages.

Town of Fairfield Police Department detectives working in collaboration with school safety officers arrested the 15-year-old who attends Fairfield Ludlowe High School on Saturday, March 5 following a lengthy investigation of a veiled threat made to several classmates.

It was reported to police that several students received a threatening text message from an unknown number, according to Fairfield Police.

A subsequent investigation identified the suspect as a student of FLHS.

"Police and school administrators have been in constant contact throughout the investigation and have complete confidence that the sole person responsible has been identified and arrested," Fairfield Police said. "There is no reason to believe any other person is responsible for these threats and there is no active threat to the public and school community.

"Fairfield Police thank everyone involved in this case for their cooperation and remind the school community that every threat of violence will be investigated to its fullest extent and will not be tolerated.

"The safety of our school community is paramount and we will continue to have direct involvement in ensuring that our students and staff have a safe environment to learn and work.

The student was charged with Threatening 1st and Breach of Peace and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Juvenile Court."

