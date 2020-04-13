Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Severe Weather Causes Many Mobile Testing Sites In Region To Close
Police & Fire

Fairfield Juveniles Crash Vehicle In Cemetery Causing Extensive Damage, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Two juveniles allegedly crashed a vehicle in an area cemetery causing extensive damage to the grounds and headstones.
Two juveniles allegedly crashed a vehicle in an area cemetery causing extensive damage to the grounds and headstones. Photo Credit: Fairfield Police Department

Several juveniles are suspects in a vehicle crash at Fairfield County cemetery that caused extensive damage to the grounds and to several headstones.

The Fairfield Police Department was notified of the incident around 10 a.m., Sunday, April 12, by a resident who reported that two juveniles were involved in a vehicle crash at Agudas Achinm Cemetery on Reid Street, said Lt. Robert Kalamaras.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 1989 GMC V3500 truck, which was stored on the property, was taken without permission by two juveniles, Kalamaras said.

The males were able to start the vehicle, drive it around on the property causing extensive lawn damage and subsequently crash into several headstones knocking them to the ground, he added.

At one point, the truck became disabled and the teens exited the vehicle and fled on foot toward Pemburn Drive, police said.

Investigators believe that this is solely a juvenile mischievous act and nothing to do with a crime of any religious hatred. This appeared to have been a crime of opportunity and was caused by two males of juvenile age.

A follow-up investigation identified several juveniles that were involved and learned from neighbors that the cemetery is a local hangout for juveniles.

"Although their behavior was, in fact, reckless, it does not appear they intentionally caused damage," the department said.

Anyone who may have information regarding the collision is asked to contact Sgt. Michael Paris at 203-254-4862 or mparis@fairfieldct.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Fairfield Daily Voice!

Serves Fairfield & Southport

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.