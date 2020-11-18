Fairfield County Woman Charged With Prostitution After Neighbor's Complaints Spur Investigation

A Fairfield County woman was charged with prostitution and incarcerated in lieu of $75,000 bail after complaints from neighbors spurred a police investigation into her illegal activities that spanned over several months.

Residents of Rosemere Avenue in Fairfield began lodging complaints against their neighbor, 29-year-old Bianca Garnett, in July of 2020, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

After an investigation into her activities, which culminated in May, Garnett was arrested for prostitution.

However, shortly after the arrest, the Fairfield Police Department continued to receive complaints.

Garnett's neighbors reported that she had frequent brief interactions with cars pulling up to her home, that men were entering the home for brief periods of time, that there was a suspicious influx of vehicle traffic on the small street, and that unfamiliar cars often parked in the area during overnight hours, said police.

Detectives launched another investigation. utilizing neighborhood witnesses and surveillance and discovered that Garnett was marketing her prostitution services online.

A search warrant was ultimately obtained to search Garnett's home, and she was arrested and charged with prostitution again on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Garnett is currently imprisoned and has a court bond set at $75,000.

“We want to thank the concerned residents who reached out about this illegal activity going on in their neighborhood,” Fairfield Police Chief Christopher Lyddy said. “Thanks to the extensive and thorough investigation by our officers, particularly the Quality of Life Unit, we were able to put a stop the criminal activity going on in that area.”

