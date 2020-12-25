Fairfield County Man With Active Warrants Fails To Appear For Sex Assault Hearing, Police Say

A Fairfield County man who had two active warrants for an alleged sexual assault was arrested in New Haven County.

Prince Carter, age 45, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 23, by Milford Police for the incident which occurred earlier this month.

Carter is accused of failing to appear in court on Wednesday stemming from a Milford arrest earlier this month for sexual assault.

He is also accused of violating his court set probation.

Carter was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

He is being held on a $75,000 bond.

