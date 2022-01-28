Fairfield County Man Charged With DUI After Crash, Police Say

A 27-year-old Fairfield County man is facing charges after authorities said he drove under the influence and crashed into another vehicle.

Christopher Kuczo, of Stamford, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence and failure to yield turning left following the incident in Darien on Tuesday, Jan. 18, according to the Darien Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a report of a crash in the area of Middlesex Road and Red Barn Road at about 8 p.m.

The driver of one of the vehicles, identified as Kuczo, said he struck another vehicle while he was turning left onto Red Barn Road, authorities said.

He reportedly told police his airbags deployed and he extricated himself from the vehicle.

Police said Kuczo declined to be taken to the hospital.

He was described as being unsteady on his feet and having slurred speech, police said.

Police said Kuczo also admitted he consumed alcohol that evening.

He was administered field sobriety tests and did not perform them to standard, authorities said.

Police said Kuczo refused breathalyzer testing.

He was released on 10 percent of his $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 27, police reported.

