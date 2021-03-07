Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fairfield
New Alert For Scams Issued By Police In Fairfield
Fairfield County Man Busted With Heroin, Fentanyl, Weapons Cache, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Joseph Gumbs and some of the items seized.
Joseph Gumbs and some of the items seized. Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

A Fairfield County was man busted with an alleged stash of heroin laced with fentanyl, and a cache of guns following an investigation by the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.

Joseph Gumbs, age 30, of Bridgeport, was busted on Monday, March 1, following an investigation by Bridgeport officers assigned to the task force, ATF, and the Middletown Police, said Sgt. Michael Paoletti.

According to Paoletti, during the warrant search of Gumbs' Bridgeport residence agents seized more than 50 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl, 35 grams of crack cocaine packaged to sell at street level, and marijuana.

Also seized was a black revolver 38 special with six live rounds, a black pump shotgun, a black Anderson model assault rifle equipped with 40 rounds high-capacity magazine, and more than $10,000 in cash.

Also seized were more than 300 rounds of illegal ammunition and several high-capacity magazines.

Gumbs is being held on bond. 

