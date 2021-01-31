Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fairfield County Man Attempts To Choke One Person, Holds Second In Headlock, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Patric Gately
Patric Gately Photo Credit: Darien Police Department

A man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to choke one person and hold another in a headlock during a physical altercation in Fairfield County.

Patric Gately, age 47, of Darien, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 21, by Darien Police after they responded to the incident, said Sgt. James Palmieri.

According to Palmieri, responding officers were told by the victims that earlier in the evening, Gately had arrived at the residence apparently intoxicated.

One of the victims indicated they got into a disagreement with Gately, which became physical at which time Gately put the victim in a headlock, police said.

A second victim, attempting to intervene, was held against the wall by the neck by Gately, Palmieri said.

 When the victim broke free, Gately pulled on the hair of the victim. 

Minors were present during the incident, Palmieri added.

Gately was charged with:

  • Strangulation
  • Assault
  • Unlawful restraint
  • Risk of injury to a minor

He was held on a $100,000 bond and transported to court the following day.

