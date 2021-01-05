Fairfield County Man Arrested After Threatening Resident, Throwing Rock At Window, Police Say

A Fairfield County man was arrested for threatening after allegedly throwing a rock at a window of an area home and sending a threatening message.

Evan Kase, 31, of Stamford, was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 2, after Greenwich Police responded to a home after the resident had received a threatening note, and then thrown a rock at a window at the home, said Captain Mark E. Zuccerella.

Kase was charged with:

Threatening

Reckless endangerment

Trespass

Criminal mischief

Disorderly conduct

After giving officers misleading information during the investigation, he was also charged with interfering with a police investigation, police said.

Kase was released after posting a $2,600 bond.

