Fairfield County Man Arrested After Threatening Resident, Throwing Rock At Window, Police Say

A Fairfield County man was arrested for threatening after allegedly throwing a rock at a window of an area home and sending a threatening message.
Evan Kase, 31, of Stamford, was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 2, after Greenwich Police responded to a home after the resident had received a threatening note, and then thrown a rock at a window at the home, said Captain Mark E. Zuccerella.
Kase was charged with:
- Threatening
- Reckless endangerment
- Trespass
- Criminal mischief
- Disorderly conduct
After giving officers misleading information during the investigation, he was also charged with interfering with a police investigation, police said.
Kase was released after posting a $2,600 bond.
