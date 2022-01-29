Fairfield County Man Accused Of Stealing Leaf Blower

A man is facing a larceny charge after police said he stole a leaf blower in Fairfield County.

Christopher Pomponi, age 56, of Norwalk, turned himself in and was processed on a charge of fifth-degree larceny on Tuesday, Jan. 18, according to the Darien Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a stolen backpack leaf blower on Althea Lane in Darien on Monday, Nov. 15, police said.

The complainant said a man in a sedan drove up the driveway of the property where they were working, took the leaf blower from the work truck and left, authorities said.

After further investigation, officers identified Pomponi as the suspect and applied for a warrant for his arrest, police said.

Authorities said Pomponi was released on $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Jan. 28.

