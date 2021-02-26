Fairfield County Landlord Uses Hidden Room To Spy On Woman, Children In Bathroom, Police Say

A Fairfield County landlord has been arrested after allegedly using a hidden room to perform lewd acts while watching a woman and her children through an opening in their bathroom wall.

Manuel Morales, age 71, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 24, by Bridgeport Police after the woman reported her landlord's actions to police, said authorities.

The woman told police occurred in January, according to Scott Appleby, Bridgeport PD director of emergency management.

Detectives investigating the case located the hidden room behind a vent in the victim's bathroom, from which Morales watched his victims, Appleby said.

Morales admitted to performing the lewd acts while in the room, he added.

He was charged with disorderly conduct and held on a $5,000 bond.

