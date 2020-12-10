Duo Nabbed Breaking Into Parked Cars In Fairfield, Police Say

A Fairfield County man and a juvenile were arrested for allegedly attempting to burglarize vehicles and stealing a wallet from one.

The incident took place around 1:50 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 1, when a homeowner on High Street, in Fairfield, spotted three hooded men in the neighborhood checking door handles of unoccupied vehicles and called police, said Fairfield Police Lt. Antonio Granata.

Surrounding patrols checked the area and located two males on nearby Meadowcroft Road.

One was a juvenile, whose name cannot be released and the other was 19-year-old Terrel Durant of Bridgeport.

Durant was found to have a wallet in his possession belonging to a Meadowcroft Road resident, Granata said.

Officer’s spoke with the victim on Meadowcroft Road who confirmed the wallet was taken from his vehicle which was parked in the driveway.

Durant was arrested and charged with:

Burglary

Criminal trespass

Larceny

The juvenile involved in the case was issued a juvenile summons in the presence of a family member.

A K9 track for the third outstanding suspect yielded negative results.

"The police department would like to remind residents to please get into the routine of removing valuables from your car, take your key fobs with you, and lock your vehicle when you walk away from it," Granata said.

