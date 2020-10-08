Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fairfield Daily Voice
Breaking News: Alert Issued For Wanted Suspect In Fairfield, Norwalk, Westport, Shelton Robberies
Police & Fire

Duo Caught With Thousands Of Dollars In Cash, Drugs In Fairfield County Bust

Christina Coulter
Akeen O. Trotter, 31 Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department
Kimanie Graham, 30 Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department
Counterfeit bills recovered at the scene Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department
Counterfeit bills recovered at the scene Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department
Counterfeit bills recovered at the scene Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department
Counterfeit bills recovered at the scene Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department
Pre-rolled joints and prepackaged marijuana recovered at the scene Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department
Marijuana edibles recovered at the scene Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department
A large bag of marijuana recovered at the scene Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

Two Fairfield County men were found in possession of over $100,000 in counterfeit currency, over a pound of marijuana, more than $84,000 in ill-gotten gains, precious metals, marijuana edibles and quantities of crack and cocaine, according to the Bridgeport Police Department. 

The Department said that an investigation by the FBI and Bridgeport Police into gang member 30-year-old Kimani Graham of Bridgeport and his associates, including 31-year-old Akeen Trotter (also known as "Ock" and "A.K."), also of Bridgeport, had been ongoing since May of 2017, and concluded with the issuance of a warrant to search both parties' residences.

Searches of Trotter's home at 100 Aldine Avenue and Graham's at 155 Anson Street were carried out by the FBI; the Bridgeport Safe Streets Task Force (BSSTF); members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the Bridgeport Narcotics division on Tuesday, Oct. 6. 

Both parties, said police, face federal charges and were charged at the time with narcotics violations and sent to jail in lieu of $500,000 pending a future court date.

