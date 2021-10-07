CT Woman Charged With Negligent Homicide After Striking 3-Year-Old Son With Minivan, Police Say

A Connecticut woman is facing a negligent homicide with a motor vehicle charge after police said she fatally struck her 3-year-old son with a minivan last year.

Jessica Raymond, age 34, from the Tolland County town of Willington, was arrested at about 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, according to Connecticut State Police.

According to the arrest warrant, at about 5 p.m. on May 3, 2020, a state trooper was waved down by a man screaming for help.

The trooper pulled into the driveway, located on Tolland Turnpike, and the man allegedly said his son was hit by a vehicle his wife was driving and needed help.

The trooper reported that the child was "excessively bleeding from the left side of his face due to what looked like extreme blunt force trauma."

The child's cause of death was later certified as blunt force trauma to the head, and the manner of death was certified as an accident, the warrant reads.

Raymond reportedly told the trooper she didn't feel anything when she was driving and had not realized she had hit her son.

The trooper also reportedly saw a bottle of alcohol.

According to the warrant, Raymond admitted she drank some alcohol from the bottle before entering her driveway, but she said she did not believe she was impaired.

Raymond's cash/surety bond was set at $20,000, State Police said. Her court date was scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 5.

