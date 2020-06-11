CT State Police Seek Witnesses In Pair Of Crashes That May Involve A Pickup Truck

The Connecticut State Police are seeking witnesses to a pair of crashes that may involve a light-colored pickup truck that was seen near both crashes.

The first crash took place around 1:09 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 5, on Interstate 84 in New Britain when a vehicle driven by Carl Neal, of Hartford, lost control and hit the metal guide rail, said the Connecticut State Police.

Police said Neal sustained suspected serious injuries.

The second crash took place around 4:59 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 5, on Route 9 northbound in New Britain when a motorcycle driven by Christopher King of East Berlin, lost control and slide onto the bike's left side.

King was thrown from the bike and received serious injures.

In both crashes, a light-colored pickup truck, perhaps a Ford F-150 was seen traveling in close proximity to both vehicles.

State police are asking anyone with vehicles equipped with dashboard cameras or who was driving in either area at the time and may have witnessed either crash to contact Trooper John Wilson at 860-534-1098.

Police are also asking for information regarding the light-colored pickup truck.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.