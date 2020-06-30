CT State Police Patrolling Bridgeport Streets Following Three Fatal Shootings

Following a week of violence in which three people were shot dead and several others injured, Connecticut State Police are patrolling the streets in Bridgeport.

The state police were requested by Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez in an effort to tamper down the violence.

"The intended goal of this program is to assist the communities we serve by providing an increased visibility of uniformed personnel," said a state police spokesperson. "Our hope is that this will help to deter some of the violent crimes taking place in the city."

The troopers, from Troop G in Fairfield County, will "enhance" Bridgeport officer's efforts in reducing crime throughout the city.

The latest violence began on Monday, June 22, when two people were killed and multiple people injured during a series of shootings.

According to police authorities, the violence, is linked to "rival" groups targeting each other in drive-by shootings.

The next homicide took place on Thursday, June 25, in front of 527 Huntington Road, said Scott Appleby, director of emergency communications and emergency management.

During Thursday's shooting, four people were struck by gunfire, resulting in the death of 21-year-old Tyler Ballew, of Bridgeport, who was struck in the head and collapsed at the scene, said Bridgeport Police Capt. Brain Fitzgerald.

"None of the surviving victims would cooperate with the police," said Fitzgerald. "Detectives believe all of the victims were intended targets."

A stabbing was reported on Saturday, June 27, in which the victim was struck in the left abdomen, Appleby said.

The victim was attacked in the area on Fairfield Avenue near Ellsworth Street, he said.

Details surrounding the stabbing were not available, including the gender of the victim.

Another shooting was also reported on Monday, June 29, in which a man suffered non-life-threatening injures. The location of the shooting was not available.

Anyone with information regarding the homicides is asked to contact Detective Robert Winkler, the lead investigator, at 203-581-5224.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.