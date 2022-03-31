CT State Police Announce Death Of World's First Electronic Storage Device Detection K9

Police in Connecticut are mourning the death of the world's first electronic storage device detection K9.

K9 Selma died from medical issues on Wednesday, March 30, according to Connecticut State Police.

She was assigned to Detective George Jupin, and became the first electronic storage device detection K9 on Oct. 4, 2013.

"Since her graduation, Selma has been an invaluable asset to the CT State Police Computer Crimes Unit assisting in locating electronic evidence in countless investigations," police said. "Most importantly, K9 Selma was a loyal and devoted partner to Detective Jupin.

