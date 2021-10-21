CT Police Department Mourns Loss Of Beloved K9

Police in Connecticut are mourning the loss of a K9 who served with a local police department for years.

On Wednesday, Oct. 20, the Vernon Police Department announced the death of Thor, an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd.

The department said Thor died on Saturday, Oct. 16, "after a long battle with an autoimmune disorder and pneumonia."

His handler of seven years, Officer Bryan Sembersky, was at his side when he died, the police department said.

“The bond formed between a police dog and its handler is very special,” Mayor Dan Champagne, a former Vernon police officer, said in a statement. “I ask the Vernon community to join me in remembering Thor for his service and offering our condolences to Officer Sembersky and the entire Police Department.”

Police Chief John Kelley described Thor as a valuable member of the department.

“In February of 2016, Thor found 1,400 bags of heroin in a car after a routine motor vehicle stop turned into a drug investigation,” Kelley said. “Two people were arrested and one received a three-year prison sentence.”

Kelley added that Thor also helped find a firearm used in a homicide, which had been thrown into the Hockanum River.

The Vernon Police Department is scheduled to hold a private ceremony to honor Thor.

