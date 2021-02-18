CT Man Being Held On $1M Bond For Shooting Death

A Connecticut man is being held on a $1 million bond after being arrested for the alleged shooting death of a man last year.

Hector Morales, age 27, of Waterbury, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 17, and charged with murder for the Wednesday, Oct. 7 killing of Luis Vasquez in Waterbury, said Sergeant Nadine Amatruda of the Waterbury Police.

According to Amatruda, around 6:42 p.m., on Oct. 7, the Waterbury Police and EMS were called to the area of Walnut Avenue on a report of gunshots with one victim struck by gunfire.

Police located the victim, later identified as Vasquez, unresponsive in the driver seat of a 2020 Kia Optima, which was also involved in a motor vehicle accident.

The vehicle had both airbags deployed and extensive front-end damage from hitting a fire hydrant, and a parked unoccupied vehicle, she said.

Police found evidence of damage from gunshots to the Kia Optima. The victim had a gunshot wound to the torso and other injuries to the head.

A paramedic confirmed Vasquez was dead on the scene.

Through investigative means, detectives identified Morales for his part in the death of Vasquez.

Morales was arrested and charged with:

Violation of permit to carry pistol

Illegal transfer pistol/revolver

Murder

Criminal liability for acts of another/homicide

Morales is being held on a $1,000,000 bond pending his arraignment.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.