Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Dozens Of UConn Students Placed In Isolation After Eight New Cases
Police & Fire

CT Man, 48, Accused Of Assaulting Elderly Person, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A 48-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an elderly person during a domestic violence incident in Connecticut.
A 48-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an elderly person during a domestic violence incident in Connecticut. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra

A 48-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an elderly person during a domestic violence incident in Connecticut.

Frank Polizzi, of Milford, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 25 after police responded to a Milford home on Gordon Road for a possible domestic event, police said.

An investigation led to the arrest of Polizzi who is accused of punching holes in the wall and smashing items throughout the residence, police said.

Polizzi is also accused of spitting on a female at the residence and threatening to knock her out or beat her to death if she got closer to him.

He was charged with:

  • Assault on an elderly person
  • Disorderly conduct
  • Threatening

Polizzi was released on a promise to appear ticket. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Fairfield Daily Voice!

Serves Fairfield & Southport

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.