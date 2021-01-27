CT Man, 48, Accused Of Assaulting Elderly Person, Police Say

A 48-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an elderly person during a domestic violence incident in Connecticut.

Frank Polizzi, of Milford, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 25 after police responded to a Milford home on Gordon Road for a possible domestic event, police said.

An investigation led to the arrest of Polizzi who is accused of punching holes in the wall and smashing items throughout the residence, police said.

Polizzi is also accused of spitting on a female at the residence and threatening to knock her out or beat her to death if she got closer to him.

He was charged with:

Assault on an elderly person

Disorderly conduct

Threatening

Polizzi was released on a promise to appear ticket.

