Barricaded Person In Custody In CT, School Lockdown Lifted

One is in custody after barricading himself inside the garage of a Connecticut home after being involved in a domestic incident, police said.

In New Haven County, the East Haven Police Department issued a “shelter in place” order at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, while the Momauguin School was placed into a lockdown as a precaution.

Police said that the incident began when the East Haven Public Safety Dispatch Center received an emergency call regarding a domestic incident on Stevens Street that involved a man locking himself in an attached garage, reportedly with a weapon.

After setting up a perimeter and negotiating with the man - whose name was not released - the incident was resolved peacefully, police said, and the man was treated at the scene for minor injuries and transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

The incident led to a closure of Stevens Street between Austin Avenue and Soundview Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, and the order was later extended to include North Atwater, Henry Street, and George Street before it was lifted.

