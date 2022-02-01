Contact Us
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport

Nearby Sites

Police & Fire

Authorities Rescue Cat Found Abandoned In Cold At Highway Rest Stop In Fairfield County

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Highway the cat
Highway the cat Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department

Authorities helped rescue a cat found abandoned in the cold at a highway rest stop in Fairfield County.

Connecticut State Police and New Canaan Animal Control assisted after a cat was found abandoned in a cat carrier at the I-95 rest stop on Monday, Jan. 24, according to the New Canaan Police Department.

The cat was taken to a veterinarian, who found that the animal had suffered trauma to an eye and two broken legs, police reported.

The cat was named "Highway," police said.

PAWs, an animal shelter in Norwalk, agreed to provide medical assistance. 

"Despite the suspected abuse 'Highway' remains a sweet and trusting animal," police said. 

Those with interest in helping with Highway's surgeries and rehabilitation can contact PAWS at 203-750-9572, authorities said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.