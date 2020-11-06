Assisted Living Worker Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Patient's Engagement Ring

A 36-year-old woman who worked at an assisted living center was charged with larceny after allegedly stealing a resident's engagement ring.

Layota Dacosta, of Bridgeport, was arrested on an active warrant on Wednesday, Oct. 28, after the victim's daughter contacted the Darien Police Department, where the facility is located, said Sgt. James Palmieri.

The daughter contacted the police after her mother told her the ring was missing. The daughter searched her mother’s room and had not located the ring.

Due to her mother’s medical condition, the daughter had installed a security camera in her mother’s room.

She had located video footage from Thursday, Sept. 3, of one of the employees of the facility appearing to touch her mother’s ring, at which time her mother indicates she doesn’t want to take the ring off and pushes the staff member’s hand away, Palmieri said.

Further review showed the ring to be on the victim’s hand prior to her visit, and the ring missing after her visit. The staff member was identified as Latoya Dacosta, he added.

When contacted, Dacosta denied taking the ring. Based on the above, an arrest warrant for Dacosta was sought and granted.

Dacosta turned herself into this agency and was charged with larceny of a person older than 60.

She was processed and released on a $500 bond. Dacosta is due in court on Monday, Nov. 30.

